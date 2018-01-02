Panthers fans hope the 'third time's the charm'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) shakes hands with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Panthers defeated the Saints 41-38. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Inside the Carolina Panthers team store there was only one left Tuesday afternoon.

The new "Playoff" edition hat with the "NFL Playoffs" logo on the back. Panther fans understand what happened in the regular season is now a distant memory, and what happens now will be remembered for a lot longer.

"Go Panthers and I think we got it," said lifelong fan Jack Aimery. "It's going to take a lot of spirit from the Panthers and I think we've got it this year. We've been doing a lot of great work and I think it's kind of all culminating to this moment."

The moment, of course, is the Panthers' third matchup with division rival New Orleans. The Saints go the best of Carolina in both regular-season meetings, but Panthers fan Melandia Price isn't concerned.

"The third time's the charm," she said. "We're going to get through, we're going to win this time."

Husband Maurice Price agrees.

"I think we can get our pass rush up front and get to our quarterback and make some turnovers and score some points for us. It's been exciting for the fan. We've been up screaming. It's been great," he said.

The game kicks off late Sunday afternoon. Tickets were still available for the game on secondary ticket marketplace Stubhub Tuesday afternoon. Tickets in the upper deck were going for about $100 apiece.

The road to the Lombardi Trophy ends on February 4, on NBC Charlotte. Super Bowl 52 will be held at the new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

© 2018 WCNC.COM