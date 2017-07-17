Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that general manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties.
The news comes eight days before the Panthers open training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” team owner and founder Jerry Richardson said. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”
Players from the Panthers told NBC Charlotte that they did not foresee the firing.
Players tell me they had no clue this was happening either. Found out just like us- through alerts on phone #DaveGettleman #Panthers #NFL— Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) July 17, 2017
RELATED: Panthers release 2017 training camp schedule
Gettleman was hired by the Panthers in 2013. He helped lead the team to three consecutive playoff appearances, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. Before joining the Panthers, Gettleman spent nearly 30 years in the NFL, including stints with Buffalo, Denver, and the New York Giants.
The Panthers finished last season with a 6-10 record and missed the postseason for the first time since Gettleman joined the organization.
The timing of the decision was met with skepticism among NFL insiders.
The timing is nuts. #Panthers people were all on vacation. GM Dave Gettleman returns… & finds himself as a former GM. Camp starts in a week— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017
Atrocious timing on the Gettleman firing— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 17, 2017
Ongoing contract negotiations with several high-profile players, namely Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, fueled speculation around Gettleman's dismissal.
Bill Voth on Gettleman firing: Safe to assume Thomas Davis handling hasn't set well with Jerry."— Garcia and Bailey (@GarciaAndBailey) July 17, 2017
I’d be lying to say yes, but when a hard-line contract guy wants to say no to guys like TD and Olsen, that might not sit well with JJR. https://t.co/S8LaZA6JeS— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 17, 2017
There had been rumblings that all was not well with Gettleman and owner Jerry Richardson stemming from allowing star CB Josh Norman to walk.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017
Gettleman’s firing makes you wonder about those unconventional moves, like letting Josh Norman walk, having an impact on his fate.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 17, 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that general manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties.
The news comes eight days before the Panthers open training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” team owner and founder Jerry Richardson said. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”
The #Panthers announced GM Dave Gettleman has been fired. Wow.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017
WHOA WHATTTTT https://t.co/1gWir6HqCW— Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) July 17, 2017
Well, that was unexpected. https://t.co/QoxZIkjzkE— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 17, 2017
RELATED: Panthers release 2017 training camp schedule
Gettleman was hired by the Panthers in 2013. He helped lead the team to three consecutive playoff appearances, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. Before joining the Panthers, Gettleman spent nearly 30 years in the NFL, including stints with Buffalo, Denver, and the New York Giants.
The Panthers finished last season with a 6-10 record and missed the postseason for the first time since Gettleman joined the organization.
The timing of the decision was met with skepticism among NFL insiders.
The timing is nuts. #Panthers people were all on vacation. GM Dave Gettleman returns… & finds himself as a former GM. Camp starts in a week— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017
Atrocious timing on the Gettleman firing— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 17, 2017
Dave Gettleman took over a team four years removed from a winning season in horrific cap shape and went 40-23-1 with three division titles.— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 17, 2017
You would have to think the Panthers have someone ready to take over as GM to fire Gettleman at this point. Wow! #Timing— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) July 17, 2017
Ongoing contract negotiations with several high-profile players, namely Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, fueled speculation around Gettleman's dismissal.
Bill Voth on Gettleman firing: Safe to assume Thomas Davis handling hasn't set well with Jerry."— Garcia and Bailey (@GarciaAndBailey) July 17, 2017
I’d be lying to say yes, but when a hard-line contract guy wants to say no to guys like TD and Olsen, that might not sit well with JJR. https://t.co/S8LaZA6JeS— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 17, 2017
There had been rumblings that all was not well with Gettleman and owner Jerry Richardson stemming from allowing star CB Josh Norman to walk.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017
Gettleman’s firing makes you wonder about those unconventional moves, like letting Josh Norman walk, having an impact on his fate.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 17, 2017
This is as shocking as when Gettleman snatched away this guy's franchise tag a year ago https://t.co/SIDO7xwm0t— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 17, 2017
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs