Panthers hide lyrics to 'Fresh Prince' theme song in tweets

Hank Lee , WCNC 1:27 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Let’s go ahead and face it: the Carolina Panthers have the best Twitter account in all of sports.

Sorry Hornets, Buzz City still loves you, but what the Panthers just delivered may be the greatest subtle Tweet storm of all-time.

It all started (well, technically it ended) when the Panthers tweeted this Friday:

We'll let the Panthers take it from here. Enjoy. 

 

Standing ovation for you, Panthers!

