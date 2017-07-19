Panthers name Marty Hurney interim general manager

102212hurney2 (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers have named former General Manager Marty Hurney as the team's interim GM.

Hurney, who served as the team’s general manager from 2002 until his firing midway through the 2012 season, will fill the void left by Gettleman’s firing, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Hurney originally joined the Panthers in 1998 after working with the San Diego Chargers.

The #Panthers are finalizing a deal to hire former GM Marty Hurney as their new interim GM, source said. Will take them through 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2017

Gettleman was fired Monday by the Panthers in a decision that sent shockwaves throughout the NFL considering the timing. The Panthers open training camp at Wofford College July 26.

In a statement released Wednesday, Hurney said he's grown since losing the role in 2012 and feels he can guide the team through the upcoming season. The team expects Hurney to assist in hiring the next permanent general manager.

“I never lost the connection with the organization,” Hurney said. “I’ve gained a lot of perspective and have looked at things in different ways. I think I can help this team in a lot of areas. I think I’ve grown. And I feel I’m better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.”

“Marty is the perfect person to help us in the interim,” Panthers Owner/Founder Jerry Richardson said. “He worked with us for 15 years and understands the culture we have here. He had a lot to do with the core of our team being in place. I’m thankful that he is willing to help us in this transition period.”

Hurney was responsible for bringing in a number of Panthers veterans, including Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen, and Ryan Kalil.

