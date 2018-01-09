WCNC
Panthers: Offensive & QB coaches 'relieved of duties'

WCNC 12:22 PM. EST January 09, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey have been "relieved of their duties," the Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday.

"Both have been with the Panthers for a very long time," NBC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni said following the announcement.

 

 

Shula has been with the Panthers for seven season and worked as a quarterbacks coach for two of those before becoming offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Panthers website cited 229.5 passing yards per game under Shula and Dorsey, the third fewest in the league in that tenure.

 

 

