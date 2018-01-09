Panthers: Offensive & QB coaches 'relieved of duties'

Mike Shula (L), Ken Dorsey (R) with Quarterback Cam Newton (Photos: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey have been "relieved of their duties," the Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday.

"Both have been with the Panthers for a very long time," NBC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni said following the announcement.

#Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Mike Shula and QB coach Ken Dorsey of their duties https://t.co/l3M960xUc7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 9, 2018

Shula has been with the Panthers for seven season and worked as a quarterbacks coach for two of those before becoming offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Panthers website cited 229.5 passing yards per game under Shula and Dorsey, the third fewest in the league in that tenure.

More on Shula & Dorsey's background with team, per Panthers. pic.twitter.com/RlvESbetBQ — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) January 9, 2018

© 2018 WCNC.COM