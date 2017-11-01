WCNC
Panthers re-sign WR Brenton Bersin

Hank Lee , WCNC 3:36 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Less than 24 hours after trading wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo for two draft picks, the Carolina Panthers signed Brenton Bersin to fill the open spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Bersin reached an injury settlement with the Panthers after suffering a shoulder injury during the preseason. The Wofford alum has been with the Panthers on and off for the better part of six seasons. Bersin has just 24 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown over the last three seasons with Carolina.

Terms of the signing haven’t been disclosed by the Panthers.

 

