Panthers re-sign WR Brenton Bersin

Brenton Bersin will miss the remainder of organized team activities after having surgery on his left ankle. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Less than 24 hours after trading wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo for two draft picks, the Carolina Panthers signed Brenton Bersin to fill the open spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Bersin reached an injury settlement with the Panthers after suffering a shoulder injury during the preseason. The Wofford alum has been with the Panthers on and off for the better part of six seasons. Bersin has just 24 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown over the last three seasons with Carolina.

The #Panthers have signed WR Brenton Bersin to fill the open spot on the 53-man roster. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 1, 2017

Terms of the signing haven’t been disclosed by the Panthers.

© 2017 WCNC.COM