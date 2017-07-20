Panthers release Michael Oher after failed physical

Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers blocks at the line during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday they have released offensive tackle Michael Oher.

The Carolina Panthers said they terminated Oher after he failed a physical.

Oher made headlines earlier this summer after he posted, then deleted a post on Instagram of what appears to be numerous bottles of medications. The post's caption read, “All for the brain SMH.”

Oher, an offensive tackle, inspired the movie Blindside. He missed all but three games last year because of lingering concussion symptoms.

