'I broke my foot' | Panthers' Greg Olsen leaves game vs. Bills

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) on the sidelines in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says he broke his foot and did not return during the second half of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

At the time of Olsen's injury during the first half, the Panthers said his return was probable. But when he returned to the sidelines, he was on crutches and was wearing a walking boot.

Olsen said following the Panthers' 9-3 win over the Bills he broke his foot.

Olsen: "It was tough. I broke my foot. Pretty straight forward. X-ray was pretty conclusive." — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) September 17, 2017

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team will find out Monday regarding the details of Olsen's injury. The Panthers star tight end is reportedly seeing a doctor Monday.

"We'll find out tomorrow" says Rivera on Greg Olsen's injury. Will see doctor tomorrow. — Bryan Strickland (@PanthersBryan) September 17, 2017

Olsen says no idea on timeline when he'll be back. Had X-ray and found out it was broken. Will know more about what's next tomorrow — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) September 17, 2017

