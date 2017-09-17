WCNC
'I broke my foot' | Panthers' Greg Olsen leaves game vs. Bills

WCNC 5:06 PM. EDT September 17, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says he broke his foot and did not return during the second half of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

At the time of Olsen's injury during the first half, the Panthers said his return was probable. But when he returned to the sidelines, he was on crutches and was wearing a walking boot.

Olsen said following the Panthers' 9-3 win over the Bills he broke his foot.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team will find out Monday regarding the details of Olsen's injury. The Panthers star tight end is reportedly seeing a doctor Monday.

 

