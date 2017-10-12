Peppers sets Panthers, NFL record vs Eagles

julius-peppers (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Julius Peppers added his name to another Panthers record Thursday night.

With a first-quarter sack of Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz, Peppers recorded sack No. 150 of his illustrious professional career, bringing him to fifth all-time in NFL history. The all-time mark is held by former Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins great Bruce Smith, who has 200 career sacks.

Peppers is now the only player in NFL history with 150 sacks and 10 interceptions.

🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️ pic.twitter.com/w1Zu4VAt7k — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 13, 2017 Julius Peppers is Carolina's all-time leader in forced fumbles as he now has 30. One more sack. He's a half-sack away from 4th all-time. — Panthers PR Dept. (@PanthersPR) October 13, 2017

On the place, Peppers also became the Panthers’ all-time leader in forced fumbles with 30. Peppers is now just a half-sack away from passing Chris Doleman for fourth all-time in NFL sacks.

Former Panthers Reggie White (198) and Kevin Greene (160) are among the players ahead of Peppers on the all-time sacks list.

Julia Peppers, 37, now has 6.5 sacks, and it's just the first series of his 6th game this season #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 13, 2017

