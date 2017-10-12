WCNC
Close

Peppers sets Panthers, NFL record vs Eagles

Hank Lee , WCNC 8:37 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Julius Peppers added his name to another Panthers record Thursday night.

With a first-quarter sack of Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz, Peppers recorded sack No. 150 of his illustrious professional career, bringing him to fifth all-time in NFL history. The all-time mark is held by former Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins great Bruce Smith, who has 200 career sacks.

Peppers is now the only player in NFL history with 150 sacks and 10 interceptions. 

On the place, Peppers also became the Panthers’ all-time leader in forced fumbles with 30. Peppers is now just a half-sack away from passing Chris Doleman for fourth all-time in NFL sacks. 

Former Panthers Reggie White (198) and Kevin Greene (160) are among the players ahead of Peppers on the all-time sacks list. 

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories