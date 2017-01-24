Close Proehl walks away from coaching for family Former Panthers WR coach Ricky Proehl talks about his decision to step away from coaching to watch his sons pay football WCNC 4:56 PM. EST January 24, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Beth Troutman leaving WCNC Olympic High basketball player passes away 5 hurt in Charlotte crash 16-year-old raped at knifepoint Couple who lost sons shares birth announcement Man on bicycle dies after being hit by car Senate committee voting on Haley confirmation More Stories Senate confirms Haley to be UN Ambassador Jan 24, 2017, 5:50 p.m. Meck BOCC hears from public on MLS Jan 24, 2017, 3:39 p.m. Flu-related deaths in NC spiking Jan 24, 2017, 5:46 p.m.