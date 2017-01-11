Report: Bills 'zeroed in' on hiring Panthers' McDermott for head coaching job

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott stands on the field prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

There are very positive talks between the Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott about the team’s head coaching vacancy, but still issues and questions that must be addressed before those talks can advance, people with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports on Monday night.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the fluid nature of the Bills’ coaching search, which began in earnest after the team fired Rex Ryan on Dec. 27.

The Buffalo News reported on Tuesday that the Bills are “zeroed in” on McDermott, the Carolina Panthers’ 42-year-old defensive coordinator, and could have something finalized in the next day or so.

One of the people said talks had not yet advanced to the stage of negotiating a contract, though, indicating there’s room for things to change. McDermott interviewed Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers. He previously interviewed with the San Diego Chargers.

Bills general manager Doug Whaley has been leading the search, and his role could change depending on the hire. The team is open to giving the head coach more power than Ryan had, perhaps including final say over the 53-man roster.





Anthony Lynn, the Bills’ interim coach, had a good chance to be hired to the full-time job when the search began. But Whaley and owners Terry and Kim Pegula have interviewed at least three other candidates: McDermott, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

Meanwhile, Lynn has interviewed for several other head coaching jobs.

McDermott interviewed last season with the Cleveland Browns and might have gotten that job if not for the Panthers’ Super Bowl run, which prevented him from formally signing on until they were eliminated. The Browns hired Hue Jackson instead.

