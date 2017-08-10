Report: Butler's knee injury 'just a sprain'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – According to one report, Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler’s knee injury isn’t believed to be serious.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday that Butler’s injury is considered “just a sprain,” according to a source. Rapoport also said that Butler is scheduled to have an MRI Thursday.
#Panthers DT Vernon Butler, who exited last night with a knee injury, is believed to have suffered just a sprain, source said. MRI today.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2017
Butler exited the first half of the Wednesday’s preseason opener against Houston after he was blocked by Texans’ offensive lineman Breno Gicaomini.
Breno Giacomini peeling back on Vernon Butler. pic.twitter.com/bSDbM26YAx— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) August 10, 2017
