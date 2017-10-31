Report: Panthers trade Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo

Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears intercepts the pass intended for Kelvin Benjamin #13 of the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kelvin Benjamin is moving north.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills.

Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin traded to Buffalo, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Details of the trade have not been disclosed and the Panthers haven’t made the trade official.

Through eight games, Benjamin has 32 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns, including a score against Tampa Bay last week.

