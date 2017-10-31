WCNC
Report: Panthers trade Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo

Hank Lee , WCNC 4:16 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kelvin Benjamin is moving north.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills.

Details of the trade have not been disclosed and the Panthers haven’t made the trade official. 

Through eight games, Benjamin has 32 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns, including a score against Tampa Bay last week. 

