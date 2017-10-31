Report: Panthers trade Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kelvin Benjamin is moving north.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills.
Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin traded to Buffalo, source tells ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017
Details of the trade have not been disclosed and the Panthers haven’t made the trade official.
Through eight games, Benjamin has 32 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns, including a score against Tampa Bay last week.
