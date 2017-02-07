Reports: Cam Newton, Kia Proctor welcome baby girl

(Photo: Video screengrab)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton is officially a father of two.

First reported by Black and Blue Review, Cam and longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor welcomed a baby girl over Super Bowl weekend.

The Charlotte Observer reported that a team source confirmed the news of the birth, but details of the birth and the child’s name has not been released.

Newton’s son Chosen celebrated his first birthday on Christmas Eve. In January, Newton shared a passionate letter and video he made for his son that was shared via The Players Tribune.

Panther teammate Leonard Johnson posted a photo on his Instagram with a caption that said “Celebrating life! Congratulations” that is believed to be in reference to the birth.

