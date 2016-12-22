Revisiting the Panthers' Super Bowl run

Jan 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dabs during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For Carolina Panthers fans, the 2016 season has been dominated by feelings of frustration and angst.

So, as we look back on the year that was 2016, what better place to start than the Panthers’ joyous run to Super Bowl 50?

Coming off unprecedented back-to-back NFC South division championships, the Panthers started their 2015-16 season with a bang, becoming just the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to start the season 14-0, setting a record for most consecutive wins to start a season by an NFC team.

And that’s exactly where we’ll start with our review of the Panthers’ most successful season.

December 20, 2015

The 13-0 Panthers packed their bags for a Christmas week showdown with the New York Giants, led by wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. For Cam Newton, it was a field day against the Giants, with the soon-to-be NFL MVP throwing five touchdowns to lift the Panthers to a 38-35 victory.

But that’s not what garnered headlines after the game. Cornerback Josh Norman and Beckham tangled throughout the contest, with the two pushing and shoving practically from the start.

Exhibit A

via GIPHY

Exhibit B

via GIPHY

You didn't think we were done, did you?

via GIPHY

Still not finished.

via GIPHY

And finally, this is the hit that handed Beckham a one-game suspension.

via GIPHY

“I hope the league office gets a chance to review the film and see what they can do, because players like that don’t deserve to be in the game,” Norman said. “I mean, it’s ridiculous.”

Two weeks after defeating the Giants, the Panthers rebounded from their only regular season loss by throttling Tampa Bay 38-10. While the game wasn’t very memorable, Cam’s MVP candidacy was solidified.

A third-quarter touchdown run tied Newton with Steve Young for the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in history, and he became the first quarterback in history to rack up 35 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in a single season. The Panthers’ win locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage for the first time in franchise history.

After the game, Newton praised the hometown crowd for making things tough for the opposition.

“We find our edge playing in front of the home crowd. We don’t have to travel to a hostile environment,” Newton said. “This is our house — and it’s hostile.”

Playoff Rematch

After a first-round playoff bye, the Panthers turned their attention to NFC rival Seattle. The Seahawks, who eliminated the Panthers from the playoffs the previous season, took down Minnesota to setup a divisional round rematch in the Queen City.

Panther fans got pumped for the matchup in style with a pep rally at the Epicentre in uptown that included an appearance by honorary coach Braylon Beam. The dancing sensation who took the internet by storm with his dance moves on Ellen didn’t let the rain dampen his spirits. He made it to the pep rally just hours after undergoing cancer treatment to support his favorite team.

“I had to be here because this is the night,” Beam said. “I got to take care of my Panther fans.”

When the game kicked off, the Panthers fed off the energy created by their mass of fans. Less than four minutes in, Luke Kuechly put Carolina on top of Seattle 14-0 with an interception returned for a touchdown. At halftime, it was all Panthers, as they led the Seahawks 31-0. The Panthers held on for a 31-24 victory to reach their fourth NFC Championship Game and first in 10 seasons.





In the week after the game, Cam Newton received a letter from an angry Seahawks fan who called him "classless" after he took a Seattle fans' "12th man" flag and threw it on the ground after the game.

It didn't seem to bother Cam too much. When asked about the incident, he said "Where was the flag at? Was it at our house?"

Conference Champs

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, Carolina left no mercy against visiting Arizona in the NFC Championship Game. Ron Rivera’s defense dominated from the start, forcing six turnovers from quarterback Carson Palmer in a 49-15 blowout.

The game was put out of reach when Cam called his own number and picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game. Super Cam flipped into the end zone before jumping to his feet and hitting the Dab, as chants of “MVP, MVP” rained down from the stands of Bank of America Stadium.

Panther Pandemonium

Panther fever hit an all-time high before the team left town for the Super Bowl. An estimated 25,000 people packed Romare Bearden Park in uptown as Charlotte officially rallied behind the NFC champions.

“Just getting in the crowd gives you chill bumps and it was pretty awesome,” said Panthers fan Kelly Elliot. “It was kind of an organized chaos.”

Cam broke out these $849 Versace zebra pants for the Panthers' trip to the Super Bowl. (Photo: TODAY Show)

Josh Norman, Jonathan Stewart, and Thomas Davis were among the players in attendance, as well as head coach Ron Rivera and the Top Cats. The huge rally capped off “Panthers Pride Month,” which was declared by Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts to encourage fans to support their hometown team.

As part of a promotion for Skittles, Luke Kuechly stopped by the NBC Charlotte studios and auditioned for the First Warn Storm Team.

Okay, maybe not. But Luke gave a spirited effort in his Super Bowl forecast.

The Pants Seen ‘Round The World

To quote For the Win’s Luke Kerr-Dineen, you’ve really got to hand it to Cam Newton. Sure, his play on the field is spectacular and he has more charisma than most. But what really sets Cam apart is his bold wardrobe choices.

via GIPHY

See what we mean about that charisma and personality?

From his extensive hat collection to some “questionable” decisions in post-game press conferences, there’s never been any question that Cam is going to be Cam. And you can’t help but love him for it.

Enter Cam’s zebra Versace pants.

GQ Business trip with my QB #aceboog1e #superbowl50 #panthernation #nicepants @gq #nfl A photo posted by Jonathan Stewart (@jonathanstewar1) on Jan 31, 2016 at 10:12am PST

As the team gathered at Bank of America Stadium in front of a crowd of several hundred Panther fans, teammate Jonathan Stewart revealed Newton’s fashion for the trip to California. Stewart’s post received over 15,000 likes and Cam’s pants quickly took social media by storm.

Bruh. You wear those pants, you better win the Super Bowl.#panthers pic.twitter.com/o7RLeF3zwR — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 31, 2016

Super Cam Becomes The MVP

On the eve of the biggest game of his life, Cam Newton’s status as the face of the NFL was made official as he claimed the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Mobile users click here to watch video.

Newton led the Panthers to an NFL-best 500 points and captured 48 of the 50 possible votes to win the award. In his final eight games of the regular season, Newton was sensational with 26 total touchdowns and just one interception.

“I would like to thank family, friends and loved ones who were for there with me for the trying times in my life to get me to this point,” Newton said in his acceptance speech. “I would also like to thank Mr. Richardson for the opportunity to be the face of an organization when a lot of people didn’t approve of his decision.

“I would also like to thank every person that has doubted me because you made me better. Dab.”

Super Bowl Bummer

After a season loaded with offensive accolades and high-scoring affairs, the Panthers struggled to move the ball against Denver in the Super Bowl. The Broncos defense held Carolina to their lowest point total of the season in a 24-10 loss that included four Panthers turnovers.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Newton was criticized for not diving on a fumble late in the game. The MVP said he didn’t jump on the ball because he was afraid he could’ve been injured by an incoming player.

But before he did, Newton walked out of his post-game press conference in under two minutes. In a later interview with Ebony magazine, Cam admitted he would’ve done things differently.

“The truth is, I represent something way bigger than myself,” Newton said. “I’m doing it for [my fans and family] and I felt like I let them down.”

While the Super Bowl didn’t go the way of the Panthers, it’s easy to say most Panther fans will never forget it. From Dabbin’ Granny to Steph Curry, chants of “Keep Pounding” poured in to deliver the most memorable season in Panthers football history.





Copyright 2016 WCNC