CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was spotted watching the Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Jerry Richardson just took his seat in his suite next to his wife, Rosalind pic.twitter.com/c9vIQvmsZf — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) December 24, 2017

There was speculation over the course of the week that Richardson might not be at Panthers home game after he stepped away from his day-to-day duties.

It has been a whirlwind of the last 10 days for the Panthers off-the-field after Sports Illustrated published a report that detailed some of the workplace misconduct allegations against Richardson.

According to reports from Sports Illustrated, at least four former Panthers employees "received ‘significant’ monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by owner Jerry Richardson."

Richardson was also accused of "directing a racial slur at an African American employee," according to Sports Illustrated.

Richardson later announced on December 17 that he plans to sell the team.

It has only been 10 days since the Panthers began investigating Richardson and it appears some of the fans have forgiven him.

"I think he's human," said one fan. " Everybody makes mistakes. Forget the allegations, people make mistakes and if he paid out, paid for his wrong then come on."

"We wouldn’t have panthers if it wasn’t for him,” she added.

