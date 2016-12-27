Rivera rules Kuechly out for final game

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) rides the cart after an injury in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Saints 23-20. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Luke Kuechly won’t play in the Panthers’ final game of the season Sunday in Tampa Bay.

The star linebacker cleared the concussion protocol before the Washington game, but Coach Ron Rivera elected to sit him for that game and for Saturday’s contest against Atlanta.

“It’s tough,” Rivera said Monday. “Believe me, he wants to play in a bad way. It’s one of those things where you pull him aside. You have a conversation real quick, and try not to let him give me too much feedback.”

Kuechly suffered the concussion in a Nov. 17 game against New Orleans and hasn’t played since.

Since Kuechly has been cleared by doctors, Rivera likely weighed the Panthers’ playoff chances when making his decision.

“This is about going forward, and what the aspirations are for this football team as we go forward,” Rivera said.

The Panthers also announced starting safety Tre Boston and defensive end Ryan Delaire have been placed on injured reserve. Both guys are dealing with knee injuries.

The Panthers visit Tampa Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

