Rivera supports players on right to protest

WCNC 2:04 PM. EDT September 25, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- During a press conference on Monday, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera shared his perspective on the National Anthem protests that broke out league wide on Sunday.


"I do believe there's some things that need to be addressed," said Rivera. "To me I don't think this has anything to do with disrespect for the military. They're just trying to bring awareness to social injustices and inequities"

Several NFL's owners have come out strongly against Trump's comments, but Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has declined comment.

