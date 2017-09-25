Rivera supports players on right to protest

(Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- During a press conference on Monday, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera shared his perspective on the National Anthem protests that broke out league wide on Sunday.





Ron Rivera on Julius Peppers staying in locker room for National Anthem-I've got a tremendous amount of respect for how he did it. #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 25, 2017

"I do believe there's some things that need to be addressed," said Rivera. "To me I don't think this has anything to do with disrespect for the military. They're just trying to bring awareness to social injustices and inequities"

#Panthers HC Ron Rivera, strong supporter of military, advocate of standing for Nat'l Anthem, showing support for his players, and others. pic.twitter.com/g1YpAb8kKk — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 25, 2017

Several NFL's owners have come out strongly against Trump's comments, but Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has declined comment.

