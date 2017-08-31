Ron Rivera mourns loss of beloved dog

(Photo: Stephanie Rivera twitter)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Losing a loved one is always painful, particularly one that has been by our side for years.

That's why our hearts are with Panthers Coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera's wife took to Twitter Tuesday telling followers their family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog, Penny.

"Penny we r so sad that u crossed the rainbow bridge 2night. Thx 4 many wonderful years," Stephanie said in her tweet. "Miss u already."

Stephanie also tagged her husband in the tweet.

We're so sorry for your loss Rivera family.

