Ron Rivera shows support for Julius Peppers' national anthem protest

(Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- During a press conference Monday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera shared his perspective on the national anthem protests that broke out around the NFL on Sunday.

"I do believe there's some things that need to be addressed," said Rivera. "To me I don't think this has anything to do with disrespect for the military... They're just trying to bring awareness to social injustices and inequities."

The Panthers coach went on to show his support for Julius Peppers, who remained in the locker room during Sunday's national anthem.

"I think these young men deserve a little bit more support," Rivera said.

Ron Rivera on Julius Peppers staying in locker room for National Anthem-I've got a tremendous amount of respect for how he did it. #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 25, 2017

#Panthers HC Ron Rivera, strong supporter of military, advocate of standing for Nat'l Anthem, showing support for his players, and others. pic.twitter.com/g1YpAb8kKk — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 25, 2017

Several NFL's owners have come out strongly against Trump's comments, but Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has declined comment.

© 2017 WCNC.COM