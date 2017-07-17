Steve Smith trolls ex-Panthers GM Gettleman

(Photo: Twitter screenshot)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Steve Smith Sr. has spoken.

Just minutes after the news broke that the Carolina Panthers had relieved general manager Dave Gettleman of his duties, the former Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver tweeted “Its Okay! Dave I know how you feel…..”

Smith's departure from Carolina following the 2013 season. In three seasons with the Ravens, Smith hauled in 14 touchdowns and 2,534 yards on 195 receptions. Smith retired from the NFL after the 2016 season. Smith later told WFNZ-AM in Charlotte that it was personal between him and Gettleman.

"Yes it was personal with me and Dave Gettleman," Smith said. "Obviously, I did something that got under his skin."

Smith's tweet, as expected, was met with a sense of inevitability.

In June, when asked about the possibility of signing a one-day contract to retire with the Panthers, Smith told Rich Eisen he'd have to think about it.

"It's really not on my radar today. If it comes about, I'll think about it." -@89SteveSmith on signing 1-day contract with #Panthers — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 27, 2017

