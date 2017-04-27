The 5 biggest busts in Panthers history

Kerry Collins was the Panthers' first draft pick in 1995. The quarterback struggled with alcoholism during his time in Carolina, which led to his release during the 1998 season. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2017 NFL Draft is finally here, and with it comes the hope that every franchise will find the player they’ve been looking for to push them over the hump.

But for every Cam Newton, Larry Fitzgerald, or Steve Smith, there are plenty of busts that fail to contribute in the NFL and find themselves on the sidelines in short order. Every NFL franchise is guilty of drafting busts, including the Panthers.

Here are the top five Panthers busts of all-time. As a qualifier, we checked every first-round selection made by the Panthers since 1995, so you won’t see second-round pick Jimmy Clausen here. And we went ahead and disqualified Rae Carruth for obvious reasons, as he was convicted of conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child in 1999.

Tim Biakabutuka — Running back, 1996

With the eighth overall pick in 1996, the Panthers drafted running back Tim Biakabutuka out of the University of Michigan. On paper, it made sense. Biakabutuka rushed for a school-record 1,818 yards during his senior season at Michigan, including a 313-yard performance against undefeated rival Ohio State and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George.

However, Biakabutuka was never able to replicate that college success in Carolina. Injuries plagued him from the start, and he never played more than 12 games in a single season. In 1999, he had his best season as a Panther, rushing for 718 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.

Speaking of George, he was drafted by the Oilers six picks later and went on to be the 1996 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Pro running back.

Rashard Anderson — Cornerback, 2000

We’ll be brief here. Mostly because there’s no choice, as Anderson’s tenure in Charlotte seemed as short as an afternoon thunderstorm in July.

After being selected 23rd overall by the Panthers, the Jackson State defensive back appeared in 12 games in 2000. The next season, he recorded his first career interception and made 46 tackles.

Before the 2002 season, he was suspended one year for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The suspension was extended through 2003 and the Panthers realized they’d had enough and released him.

Kerry Collins — Quarterback, 1995

We’ll admit, this one was a bit tricky. On one hand, Collins helped lead the Panthers to the NFC Championship Game in only their second season. However, he was only here for three full seasons before he was released after a terrible start in 1998.

The Panthers drafted Collins No. 5 overall with the first draft pick in team history. Collins struggled with alcohol abuse early in his career, which culminated in him using a racial slur against a teammate during training camp.

His time in Carolina came to an end when he asked head coach Dom Capers to take him out of the starting lineup, to which Capers interpreted as Collins quitting the team. He was later arrested for drunk driving and entered rehab for his alcoholism before signing with the New York Giants.

Jason Peter — Defensive End, 1998

Similar to Biakabutuka, Peter’s career was hindered by injuries that ultimately forced him into retirement. The All-American defensive end from Nebraska was taken 14th overall in 1998.

Peter underwent seven surgeries in just four seasons in Carolina, which led to a painkiller addiction. In just 38 games with the Panthers, he logged 7.5 sacks.

Jeff Otah — Offensive Tackle, 2008

During Marty Hurney’s tenure as general manager of the Panthers, Carolina typically did well with their first-round picks. In the case of Jeff Otah, however, it was a big bust.

The Panthers traded their second- and fourth-round picks in addition to their first-round pick in 2009 to Philadelphia to get back in the first round in 2008 to select Otah No. 18 overall. Otah jumped right into the starting lineup, starting 12 of the team’s 16 games in the regular season.

Otah’s injury problems began in 2010, as he missed the entire season after knee surgery. In 2011, he missed two of the team’s first six games before being placed on injured reserve. The Panthers traded Otah to the Jets in July of 2012, but after failing his physical, he was returned to Carolina. He was released two days later.





