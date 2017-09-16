UNC's Berry, Maye to hit Panthers' 'Keep Pounding' drum

North Carolina's Joel Berry II, right, and Luke Maye (32) trap Monmouths Justin Robinson (12) during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS via Getty Images) (Photo: Raleigh News & Observer, 2016 MCT)

Two National champions from the 2017 UNC men's basketball team will be the honorary drummers at Sunday's Carolina Panthers game.

Returning players Luke Maye and Joel Berry will do the honors of hitting the 'Keep Pounding' drum before the game. Since 2012, the Panthers have had an honorary drummer pound the drum four times before each game for each of the four quarters.

Maye hit a game-winning shot in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament against Kentucky. Berry was the 2017 Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

A’Ja Wilson and Tyasha Harris of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team, also defending champs, will join Maye and Berry.

The Panthers-Bills game is the home opener for Carolina as they look to move to 2-0.

