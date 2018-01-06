WATCH: Cam Newton, teammates board the plane wearing fancy hats

Photo via Carolina Panthers' Twitter account.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton is known for making fashion statements off the field. Newton's hats, from the brimless hat to the "barbershop quartet" look, tend to get fans talking on social media.

It appears the Carolina Panthers quarterback's bold fashion choices are starting to rub off on his teammates. Check out the video of Newton and his teammates boarding the team plane with "hat swag."

Cam and the O-Line got that hat swag 🎩💦 pic.twitter.com/nyynGsiWpv — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 6, 2018

The Panthers are heading to New Orleans to face the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Let's hope the team's swagger carries over to the field Sunday.

