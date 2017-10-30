WATCH: Panthers' Graham Gano shows off crazy ball trick during kickoff

Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy (5) and kicker Graham Gano (9) watch as the kick is good during the second half of a football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano's slick footwork during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had NFL fans buzzing on social media.

During the second quarter of Sunday's game, Gano was spotted on camera stomping the football with his right foot, getting it to spin upwards and then having it land perfectly into the hands of an NFL referee.

Gano responded to the video tweet, saying he appreciated Mike Solarte's props. The Panthers kicker even tagged former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who is known around NFL circles as a jokester on social media, to see if he approves.

Hahaha thanks Mike 😎. Good for the brand? @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/n395YrtHsD — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) October 29, 2017

After being placed under heavy scrutiny by Panthers fans throughout the 2016 season, Gano's confidence and form appear to be back in peak shape. The Panthers kicker made 17 of 18 field goal attempts, as well as nailing 13 of 14 extra-point attempts eight games into the 2017 season. Gano also kicked the game-winning field goal against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

