Report: Myles Garrett expected to be No. 1 overall pick

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) in game action against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Texas A&M won 45-24. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND, N.C. -- The Cleveland Browns are on the clock, but according to one report, Cleveland executives already know who they'll take with the first pick of Thursday's NFL Draft.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, beat writer for Cleveland's The Plain Dealer, Browns officials met Thursday afternoon to solidify their plan to select Garrett.

The Browns have been reportedly interested in drafting North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the top overall pick. Other quarterbacks the Browns could consider are Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech.

Description of the player the #Browns are taking at No. 1 from someone in the know: “One who is clearly, clearly better than anyone else.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2017

