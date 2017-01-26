NASA space vehicle rolls into downtown for Super Bowl

Air 11 was overhead Monday as the Space Exploration Vehicle, or SEV, was transported on the back of a trailer from the Johnson Space Center to downtown Houston. (Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON – A multi-million dollar NASA space vehicle will be on display at Discovery Green for the Super Bowl.

Air 11 was overhead Monday as the Space Exploration Vehicle, or SEV, was transported on the back of a trailer from the Johnson Space Center to downtown Houston. Once at Discovery Green, the vehicle rolled off the back of the trailer and was driven into a tent.

NASA says the SEV is just part of a “new generation of raving space” vehicles.

“These new ideas will help future robots and astronauts explore more than ever before, build a long-term space presence and conduct a wealth of science experiment,” stated a NASA press release.

