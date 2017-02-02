Robinson reflects on 'colossal mistake' before Super Bowl

31 Jan 1999: Eugene Robinson #41 of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the sidelines looking on during the Super Bowl XXXIII Game against the Denver Broncos at the Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One of our favorite people at NBC Charlotte has a story that continues to make headlines-- especially as the Atlanta Falcons head back to the Super Bowl this weekend.

Eugene Robinson was there the last time-- but when he got caught with a prostitute, it was a game changer-- on and off the field.

“I made plenty of mistakes and one huge colossal mistake,” he says.

Eugene Robinson doesn’t shy away from it and he doesn’t mince words.

“It was embarrassing, irresponsible, knucklehead, and the only person I have to blame is me, look no further. Just me.”

Eugene is the cohost of Charlotte Today. He’s also a broadcast analyst for the Panthers. He played for them years ago, and before that, he played for the Falcons. He went to the Super Bowl with the dirty birds, and that’s where he says he lost his way.

Robinson was caught soliciting a prostitute the night before the big game.

“I would say my Christian values, I just got away from them, I really did, and getting away from that, it cost me."

His coach at the time, Dan Reeves, was stunned that of all players, Eugene was the one he had to bail out of jail.

"I about fell out of the chair I was sitting in,” Reeves said. “It was a big distraction, it shouldn’t have happened.”

It wasn’t his best game, and the Falcons ended up losing.

Robinson adds, “Did it impact the game, of course, in some way it did. I’m gonna be able to do my job better if I didn’t have the offensive arrest.”

But he says he always had the support of his teammates-- and that meant everything.

“To know that I wasn’t alone, it was meaningful, it was part of the healing process.”

He relied on that and his faith. And, last year when the Panthers made it to the big game, he asked coach Rivera for permission to talk to the team to share his story as a warning.

“If you want the story to be that you lost to the Denver Broncos, that’s a better story than being the story that I had-- that I got arrested. That’s a painful story and that’s a story you spent a lifetime of making amendments."

His biggest apology was to his wife of 31 years.

“My wife could have easily been gone and she didn’t-- testament to that woman right there,” Robinson said.

Today, Eugene-- husband, dad, high school coach-- says his life is about much more than one colossal mistake.

“It is what it is, it's part of the story, but I'm not gonna let that define me. I refuse to let that define me, I refuse.”

