WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

99-year-old Vikings fan is going to the Super Bowl

Ninety-nine-year-old Millie Wall saw a pretty epic ending at her first Vikings game. Now, she's been given tickets to the Super Bowl. http://kare11.tv/2mDJRmb

KARE Staff , KARE 8:10 AM. EST January 16, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS - At 99 years old, Millie Wall may be one of the Vikings' biggest fans.

That's why the team surprised her with playoff tickets to see them play New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Millie cheered on her team in what ended up being one of the most miraculous buzzer-beating wins in team history.

But that's not all. The Vikings confirmed Sunday that Millie is getting tickets to another big game: Super Bowl LII.

How's that for a 100th birthday present?

WATCH: Millie perfects her SKOL chant

© 2018 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories