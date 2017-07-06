WCNC
Close

Jersey Boys teach Eugene and Ramona a few moves

See this entertaining show this weekend

WCNC 12:52 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

 

For tickets 704-372-1000  www.blumenthalarts.org

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories