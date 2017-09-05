WCNC
Ron Rivera: No limit on Cam's shoulder for Week 1

WCNC 4:07 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was quick to tell the public how he feels going into his seventh season in the NFL.

Newton enters Week 1 coming off of offseason rotator cuff surgery on his throwing shoulder. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he doesn't plan on placing any physical limitations on his starting quarterback.

Newton is hoping to inch closer to regaining the MVP form he had in 2015, as he called the 2016 season "unacceptable." He went on to say that the fans are owed more.

As for doing it for the fans, the Panthers signal-caller reportedly promised a fan over the weekend that he will make her happy come Week 1 when the Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

Carolina's Week 1 matchup in San Francisco kicks off at Levi's Stadium Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

