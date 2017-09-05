Ron Rivera: No limit on Cam's shoulder for Week 1

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was quick to tell the public how he feels going into his seventh season in the NFL.

First question to Cam ahead of season



Q: How do you feel?



A: Great.#Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 5, 2017

Newton enters Week 1 coming off of offseason rotator cuff surgery on his throwing shoulder. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he doesn't plan on placing any physical limitations on his starting quarterback.

Ron Rivera says there's no limitations on Cam Newton with his shoulder: "I'm excited about it." #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 5, 2017

Newton is hoping to inch closer to regaining the MVP form he had in 2015, as he called the 2016 season "unacceptable." He went on to say that the fans are owed more.

Cam on 2016: Last year was unacceptable. Our fans are owed more. #Panthers @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 5, 2017

As for doing it for the fans, the Panthers signal-caller reportedly promised a fan over the weekend that he will make her happy come Week 1 when the Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

Fan asks Cam to make her happy and sign autograph after practice.



Cam's response: "I'm going to make you happy next Sunday." — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) September 3, 2017

Carolina's Week 1 matchup in San Francisco kicks off at Levi's Stadium Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

As the Panthers get ready to face the 49ers, stick with WCNC.com all season long for the latest on your Carolina Panthers.

© 2017 WCNC.COM