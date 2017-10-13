North Carolina escapes NCAA punishment after years-long academic scandal

CHAPEL HILL, NC - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the Bell Tower on the campus of the North Carolina Tar Heels. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2014 Getty Images)

The NCAA Committee on Infractions announced Friday it could not find North Carolina violated NCAA rules involving years-long academic scandal involving athletes across multiple sports.

"The panel concluded that while student-athletes and athletics programs may have benefitted from utilizing the courses, the general student body also benefitted," a release from the NCAA said. "Based on both the information available in the record and North Carolina’s support of the courses that were offered as not violating its policies, the panel could not conclude that the university failed to monitor or lacked control over its athletics program."

The university faced five Level I charges from the NCAA, including lack of institutional control, in a case that grew as an offshoot of a probe launched in 2010 into the football program.

The academic fraud allegations involved classes taken by athletes in the African and Afro-American studies department between 2002 and 2011 that helped many retain their eligibility. The irregularities are focused on independent study-style courses misidentified as lecture classes that didn’t meet and required a research paper or two while featuring significant athlete enrollments.

In its response to the case, North Carolina challenged the most serious and potentially damaging allegation, arguing that "inadequate academic oversight unrelated to the Department of Athletics" didn't constitute an issue within the NCAA's jurisdiction.

The Committee on Infractions found only two violations out of five charges - a failure-to-cooperate charge against two people tied to the problem courses in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies department.

The lone penalty issued was a five-year show cause penalty for former professor Julius Nyang'Oro, who was chairman of the department

Nyang'Oro resigned in 2011 during an investigation into grades awarded to athletes for no-show classes that required very little work.



