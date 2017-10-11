Olsen on missed time: It's not fun

Sep 17, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) walks on crutches after an injury in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - Panthers tight end Greg Olsen stood at his locker on Wednesday, his right foot in a boot, and sounded like a guy who missed hanging out with his buddies.

"It's not great. I'll be honest with you, it's not fun," said Olsen, who broke his foot in Week 2. "I don't enjoy being out of the loop. I don't enjoy not being with the guys on the plane ride home after the wins."

It's the first time since his rookie season in 2007 that Olsen has missed time. He had previously played in 160-consecutive games.

Now he's suddenly a spectator.

"I've watched the last two games from my couch," Olsen said. "It's an interesting day of wallowing around the house."

Olsen was placed in Injured Reserve, but teams can bring two players back from IR during the season, and plan to do so with Olsen.

#Panthers TE Greg Olsen was in the locker room today. Out until Nov. 26, he talked about the feeling of having to watch from home. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/9kLzvLrj7b — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 11, 2017

He would be eligible to practice ahead of the team's Nov. 5 game against Atlanta, but will not be eligible to play again until Nov. 26 at the New York Jets.

"The last couple of weeks I've made a lot of progress."

Luckily, the Panthers are rolling without one of their most reliable weapons, rattling off two-straight road wins against New England and Detroit, ahead of a Thursday night home game against Philadelphia. Both teams are 4-1.

His replacement, Ed Dickson, finished with 175 yards in Detroit, six yards shy of Olsen's single-game team record.

"I don't think there's 32 better players at the position than Ed," Olsen said. "We've felt that way for a long time. I think this is nice now for people to see it on a larger scale."

