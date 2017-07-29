WCNC
Close

One-on-One with new Panther Mike Adams

NBC Charlotte's Rob Hughes introduces Panthers fans to new safety Mike Adams

Rob Hughes, WCNC 9:58 PM. EDT July 29, 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC - NBC Charlotte's Rob Hughes introduces Panthers fans to two-time Pro Bowler and new safety Mike Adams. 

Among the topics of conversation are Adams' age, his Super Bowl aspirations and his thoughts on new teammate Cam Newton. 

After the interview Adams' daughters, eight-year old Maya and three-year old Avery took the NBC Charlotte mic's and stole the show.

 

 

The sit down with Adams is a timely one. On Saturday he delivered a solid hit on rookie Christian McCaffrey and intercepted Cam Newton during team drills.

 

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories