NFL safety Mike Adams, photo via Rob Hughes/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC - NBC Charlotte's Rob Hughes introduces Panthers fans to two-time Pro Bowler and new safety Mike Adams.

Among the topics of conversation are Adams' age, his Super Bowl aspirations and his thoughts on new teammate Cam Newton.

After the interview Adams' daughters, eight-year old Maya and three-year old Avery took the NBC Charlotte mic's and stole the show.

Sat down w/ @MDOTADAMS20 before camp to talk about first season w/ @Panthers. His daughters totally stole the show. Check it out at 11 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/SYst5nK9vf — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) July 30, 2017

The sit down with Adams is a timely one. On Saturday he delivered a solid hit on rookie Christian McCaffrey and intercepted Cam Newton during team drills.

