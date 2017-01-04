Panthers assistant interviews with Bills

Jul 27, 2013; Spartanburg, SC USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) talks with defensive coordinator Sean McDermott at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

BUFFALO , NY - The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they interviewed Panthers Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott.

McDermott has been Carolina's defensive coordinator for six seasons, including a four-year run where his unit finished in the Top 10 in total defense.

In 2016, the Panthers defense finished 21st in the NFL, but finished second in sacks (47) and tied for second with 17 interceptions.

Panthers defensive backs coach/Associate Head Coach Steve Wilks, a West Charlotte High School grad, has also reportedly drawn interest from NFL teams.

The Bills fired Rex Ryan with one game remaining. Ryan was 15-16 in two seasons with Buffalo.

