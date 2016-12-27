Panthers' Bruce DeHaven passes away

Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator Bruce DeHaven on the sideline during a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Former Panthers' special teams coach Bruce DeHaven lost his battle with cancer Tuesday.

He was 68 years old.

Originally diagnosed with prostate cancer in the spring of 2015, he continued to coach the team amidst ongoing treatments.

He left the Panthers in August to return home to Buffalo where he continued treatment for the disease. DeHaven served in an advisory role as a special assistant to special teams.

In his absence, Thomas McGaughey was elevated to special teams coordinator.

The Bills confirmed the news on their website. DeHaven coached special teams in Buffalo from 1987 through 1999 and again from 2010 until 2012.

The Panthers have not released a statement, but Panthers head coach Ron Rivera tweeted:



‏ @ RiverboatRonHC #RIP Coach Bruce DeHaven. Our time together was short but I'm proud to say I coached on the same sideline as you.

