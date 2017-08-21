Panthers 'feeling good' about Cam Newton

Aug 19, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers are hopeful that quarterback Cam Newton will be able to play in the team's third preseason game at Jacksonville on Thursday.

Newton, who has not played through two preseason games while resting his surgically repaired shoulder, threw more in practice on Monday, including in live team drills.

"Cam looked good," said head coach Ron Rivera. "We'll see how he feels Tuesday. As long as there's no soreness or tightness, he'll throw more. We're feeling good about it."

Carolina will practice on Tuesday, and then use Wednesday to travel to Jacksonville. Rivera said Newton admitted he felt a bit rusty during Monday's session.

"He still feels his timing is off, a little slow in his decision making," Rivera said. "With him it's the reps. As long as we're getting him quality reps and not overusing him he'll be fine."

