Panthers get ready to host Bills

Sep 10, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up along the sideline during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

The Carolina Panthers will be hosting some familiar faces on Sunday afternoon in their second game of the 2017 season.

Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have been building the Buffalo Bills in Carolina’s image and they’ll get a chance to see how they stack up against the original model this week. Their run-happy squad is coming off a 21-12 win over the New York Jets that saw LeSean McCoy rush for 110 yards and Mike Tolbert score a touchdown.

As for the Panthers, they rolled easily over the San Francisco 49ers 23-3 in their season debut. Buffalo should provide a much more interesting matchup.

The Carolina Panthers were back at practice today to prepare for their second game of the 2017 season against the Buffalo Bills.

It was mostly good news coming from the media at Bank of America Stadium.

Only three players sat out today’s practice: Julius Peppers, Ryan Kalil and Thomas Davis. According to Joe Person at the Charlotte Observer, Peppers and Kalil had vet days off and Davis is dealing with a knee injury, however it isn’t anything serious.

Cam Newton also seems to be progressing, after offseason shoulder surgery.

You can see his comfort level increasing every week. - Ron Rivera on Cam Newton #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 13, 2017

