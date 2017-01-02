Panthers head home after rough season

Jan 1, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) looks down on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

CHARLOTTE - A day after finishing the season 6-10, the Carolina Panthers were ready to leave the facility for a while.

Members of the team threw out their old cleats, cleaned out their lockers, and headed for places like the Philippines and Disney World.

Anywhere but here, for a while.

"I don't have any fun plans," said tight end Greg Olsen. "I'm not going to go to Tahiti or anything. I'm going to enjoy the next month or two and just have some down time and relax and let your body reset and enjoy your family."

The Panthers precipitous fall from 15-1 to 6-10 is the third-worst season-to-season decline since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978.

"We made our luck this year," said Olsen. "That's just the way it is."

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said after Sunday's 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay, it was time to get away from the game for a while.

"Me and football have a love/hate relationship. We're not on good terms right now," he joked. "I'm just going to leave (football) alone for a while and just try to be as regular as possible."

Safety Kurt Coleman agreed.

"You've got to get away from the game," Coleman said. "You allow your body to heal, and your mind to heal. There's so much mental strain and mental focus."

Copyright 2016 WCNC