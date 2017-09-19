Panthers place Olsen on injured reserve

Sep 17, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) walks on crutches after an injury in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A day after surgery to repair a broken right foot, the Panthers place Greg Olsen on injured reserve.

Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion went into detail about Olsen's injury on the team's website.

"He broke the fifth metatarsal on his right foot. It's called a Jones fracture. He had a screw inserted to repair the fracture."

Olsen is eligible to return to game action after he spends eight weeks on IR. If healthy, the earliest he could play would be Nov. 26 in New York against the Jets.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers have promoted fullback Alex Armah from the practice squad to the active roster.

