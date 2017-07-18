Panthers Previews: Will Cam be ready?

May 25, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) goes through drills during practice at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - There are plenty of big questions as the Panthers get ready for Training Camp.

Charlotte Today host and former Panthers safety Eugene Robinson gives some insight on how the team is shaping up.

Will Cam Newton be ready for training camp after his off-season rotator cuff surgery?

Eugene: This is entirely up to Cam Newton, how well he's progressing. The training staff will try and move him along slowly. But as a football player, he's chomping at the bit to get out there. He can't wait to get out there to get back with his guys Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess and Greg Olsen. He cannot wait. But what you have to do is, slow him down because you want a healthy Cam Newton ready for the entire season and not just 1 or 2 games.

