Panthers RB helps Harvey victims

Nov 8, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker has set up a crowdfunding site to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Whittaker, a Houston native, is doing so through his charity, Fozzy's Future Heroes. According to the post on youcaring.com, funds received will help Sarah's House and Hurricane Harvey Victims in the greater Houston area.

You can make a donation through Whittaker's site by clicking here.

As of early Tuesday evening, $1,555 of a $5,000 goal had been raised.

© 2017 WCNC.COM