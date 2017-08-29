WCNC
Panthers RB helps Harvey victims

August 29, 2017

CHARLOTTE - Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker has set up a crowdfunding site to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Whittaker, a Houston native, is doing so through his charity, Fozzy's Future Heroes. According to the post on youcaring.com, funds received will help Sarah's House and Hurricane Harvey Victims in the greater Houston area.

As of early Tuesday evening, $1,555 of a $5,000 goal had been raised.

