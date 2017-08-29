Panthers RB helps Harvey victims

CHARLOTTE - Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker has set up a crowdfunding site to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Whittaker, a Houston native, is doing so through his charity, Fozzy's Future Heroes. According to the post on youcaring.com, funds received will help Sarah's House and Hurricane Harvey Victims in the greater Houston area.
You can make a donation through Whittaker's site by clicking here.
As of early Tuesday evening, $1,555 of a $5,000 goal had been raised.
