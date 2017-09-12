Panthers spend day off giving back

CHARLOTTE- When Hurricane Harvey struck Fozzy Whittaker's hometown of Houston, it didn't take him and his wife Jasmine long to start planning a way to give back. On Tuesday, the Panthers and their fans in Charlotte helped answer the call to help once again.

Whittaker hosted a fundraiser at Cowfish to raise money for organizations in his hometown of Pearland, Texas. He and his teammates helped serve customers their food at the popular Charlotte restaruant, with $3 from every entree going to his fundraiser as well as any additional money fans came to donate.

Daryl Williams Jr., Taylor Moton, Alex Armah, Garrett Gilbert, Russell Shepard and Christian McCaffrey were some of the players that showed up to support the fundraising efforts and meet fans.

It wasn't the only restaurant filled with Panthers on Tuesday though. Players showed up to the Bojangles on West Trade Street Tuesday morning to surprise fans with giveaways, sign autographs and even work the drive-thru.

Mario Addison also held an event at a Harris Teeter on Morrison Boulevard where he signed autographs for fans and debuted a new sub sandwich that was named after him.

The Panthers return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for their home opener Sunday against the Bills.

