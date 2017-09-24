Panthers stand for Anthem, several Saints sit

Jared Fialko / WRAL

CHARLOTTE - No Carolina Panthers on the field knelt during the National Anthem before Sunday's game against New Orleans.

The Charlotte Observer reports defensive end Julius Peppers was in the locker room during the anthem.

On the other sidelines, a large contingent of Saints, including star running back Adrian Peterson, sat on the bench.

President Donald Trump's comments on Friday have set off a firestorm in the NFL, and sports world.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners," Trump said, "when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired. He's fired."

All #Panthers appear to be standing for National Anthem. Large group of #Saints sitting on bench @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 24, 2017

On Sunday morning in London, several Baltimore Ravens knelt for the anthem, and Jaguars owner Shad Khan stood on the sidelines, arms interlocking with two of his players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers refused to take the field as a team during the National Anthem.

About half of the NFL's owners have come out strongly against Trump's comments, but Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has declined comment.

