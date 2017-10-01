Panthers stand for National Anthem

There were no National Anthem demonstrations shown by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday before their game at New England.
Every player was on the sideline for the anthem, unlike Week 3 against the Saints, when defensive end Julius Peppers stayed in the locker room.
Linebacker Thomas Davis stood with his hands in prayer, as he did last week, and this time was joined by running back Jonathan Stewart.
All Panthers stood during anthem. Jonathan Stewart joined Thomas Davis in prayer during anthem.— Joe Person (@josephperson) October 1, 2017
Quarterback Cam Newton and other Panthers hinted this week that there might be possible demonstrations by the team in the future, saying: "There's something that's in the midst. The time is upon us for us to do something to bring people closer together."
