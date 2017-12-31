WCNC
Panthers to face New Orleans Saints in NFC wild-card round

KJ Hiramoto , WCNC 8:13 PM. EST December 31, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints on the road in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

The game will be played Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

 

Both Carolina and New Orleans finished the regular season with 11-5 records. The Saints held a tiebreaker after defeating the Panthers twice in the regular season to win the NFC South division and take the home-field advantage.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Atlanta Falcons in the other NFC wild-card matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings both earned a first-round bye.

