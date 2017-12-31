Panthers to face New Orleans Saints in NFC wild-card round

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) shakes hands with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Panthers defeated the Saints 41-38. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints on the road in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

The game will be played Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Both Carolina and New Orleans finished the regular season with 11-5 records. The Saints held a tiebreaker after defeating the Panthers twice in the regular season to win the NFC South division and take the home-field advantage.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Atlanta Falcons in the other NFC wild-card matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings both earned a first-round bye.

