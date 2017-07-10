Panthers will charge for Fan Fest

Aug 5, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leads the fans with the wave during fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers are making a change to the team's annual Fan Fest.

Instead of being free, admission to the event will cost $5.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Carolina Panthers charities.

Fan Fest is an open practice held every year during Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, instead of at the team's training camp facility in Spartanburg, SC.

This year's Fan Fest is Aug. 4

