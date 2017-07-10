WCNC
Close

Panthers will charge for Fan Fest

WCNC 8:35 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers are making a change to the team's annual Fan Fest.

Instead of being free, admission to the event will cost $5.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Carolina Panthers charities.

Fan Fest is an open practice held every year during Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, instead of at the team's training camp facility in Spartanburg, SC.

This year's Fan Fest is Aug. 4

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories