PD's Devon Dotson chooses Kansas

CHARLOTTE - Providence Day standout Devon Dotson will play his college basketball at the University of Kansas.

The 6-foot-2 point guard made the announcement early Friday evening at the school.

Dotson, the 6th-ranked point guard in the nation according to 247Sports, was said to be choosing between Kansas, Maryland, Florida, Arizona, Louisville and others.

"I felt like it was the right fit," Dotson told NBC Charlotte Sports. "(Coach Self) is a great guy. A hall of fame coach. I felt like it was the best place I could get better at."

Dotson said of his in-game visit to Phog Allen Field House: "The atmosphere is crazy. That's the loudest arena I've ever been in."

© 2017 WCNC.COM