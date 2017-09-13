Peppers happy to be back with Panthers

Aug 31, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) during the final pre-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

CHARLOTTE - The No. 90 jerseys will be in full force this Sunday as the Carolina Panthers host the Buffalo Bills.

Julius Peppers is back in black, and blue.

The franchise's second-overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, the defensive end spent 9 seasons with Carolina before stints with the Bears and Packers.

"It's not an indictment on anyone else that I played with," said Peppers, "but it's a comfort level I have here in this locker room. But it's nice to come back and play with a talented group of guys like this."

Peppers, at 37, can still play, but he and the team are being smart about his use. He subbed in against San Francisco, but still picked up a shared sack.

On Wednesday, Peppers enjoyed a veteran's day off of practice.

"It's a marathon," Peppers said. "We've got to make sure we can preserve our bodies for the rest of the season."

Peppers, who has 144 sacks, good for 5th in NFL history, is more a situational player now, and not the main focus.

"I'm good," he said. "I'm here to win. Everything else is secondary."

