Peyton Manning goes fishing with Dierks Bentley

KUSA - Colorado already thinks Peyton Manning is the cat's meow so almost anything he does in his retirement is likely to make us say "That's our Peyton".

His recent catch is no exception.

This photo taken by Peyton's old fishing buddy Dierks Bentley Wednesday shows a good looking fish, beautiful scenery, and three adorable hungry bears.

Wait, bears?

Just leave that fish for the hungry bears and head back home for some chicken parm, Mr. Manning.

We wanted you safe as our quarterback, and we want you to stay safe as a Colorado legend too.

should i inform peyton manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind? or let him enjoy his moment 🤔#basspro #bassproshops A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

© 2017 KUSA-TV